NFL
Tom Brady gives passionate speech during NFLPA call, tells players to stand united: report

The Buccaneers were one of the teams to release a statement through the NFLPA saying their players would not be attending voluntary workouts

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is already one of the greatest players in NFL history when it comes down to leadership on the football field, but he’s reportedly been at the forefront of keeping players across the league united leading up to the voluntary offseason workout programs.

In recent weeks, many of the teams have released statements through the NFL Players Association saying that players won’t be participating in person amid the coronavirus pandemic because the voluntary workouts were a success virtually.

Brady reportedly gave a passionate speech to fellow players telling them to stand united and have "very intense negotiations" with coaches on modifying offseason work rules as the union continues to push for a boycott.

Brady added that the NFL is the only professional sport with "overly competitive" drills during the offseason and the 2020 offseason proved that there is a better way.

"There’s no f---ing pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 mph in mid-December," Brady reportedly said.

"We, as players, are big boys. We can take care of ourselves. The only way to take a different stance is to be united," he continued.

The Buccaneers were one of the teams to release a statement through the NFLPA saying their players would not be attending voluntary workouts.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova