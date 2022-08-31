Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Premier League
Published

Chelsea manager rips club after Southampton loss: 'It does not take a lot to beat us'

Chelsea is in the middle of the English Premier League table

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chelsea’s loss to Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday led to some staunch criticism from manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have only won two of their first five matches to start the season – Saturday against Leicester City and at the beginning of the month against Everton. They have two losses and a draw and are in the middle of the table when it comes to the English Premier League standings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chelsea players during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Chelsea players during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

"It does not take a lot to beat us," Tuchel said after the defeat to Southampton. "This is what I do not like."

While Raheem Sterling leads the squad with three goals, other Chelsea starters have failed to pick up the pace at the start of the season. Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have all started each of the five matches for Chelsea but have zeros in the scoring column.

"We struggle with our focus and consistency in matches. When things go against us, we struggle to find answers and our way back," Tuchel said of the team’s start.

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW: BARCELONA PULLS TOUGH MATCHUPS AS GROUPS ARE SET

"Just toughen up as a team and show a different mentality."

Southampton defeated Chelsea, 2-1.

Romeo Lavia scored in the 28th minute with Adam Armstrong adding a score in extra time in the first half.

Southampton players applaud supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Southampton players applaud supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Sterling added his third goal of the season in the 23rd minute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chelsea’s next match is Saturday against West Ham United.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.