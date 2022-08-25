Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

UEFA Champions League draw: Barcelona pulls tough matchups as groups are set

Real Madrid, last season's winner, should have an easy road to round of 16

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Champions League draw for next season came and went in Istanbul Thursday, and Barcelona got some tough group stage assignments for the second straight season. 

In Group C, Barcelona, which exited in group-stage play last season, will have to go against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, top teams in Germany and Italy, respectively. 

Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic rounds out the four-team group. 

Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona last season in both its home and away matches, but Barcelona now has Robert Lewandowski, a former Bayern player. However, Barcelona felt the loss last season of Lionel Messi, who now plays for Paris Saint-German

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Presenter Pedro Pinto, UEFA Women's Player of the Year Alexia Putellas, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA Men's Player of the Year Karim Benzema and presenter Reshmin Chowdhury pose following the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw at Halic Congress Centre Aug 25, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Presenter Pedro Pinto, UEFA Women's Player of the Year Alexia Putellas, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA Men's Player of the Year Karim Benzema and presenter Reshmin Chowdhury pose following the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw at Halic Congress Centre Aug 25, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Kristian Skeie/UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Speaking of Paris Saint-German, Messi and a loaded squad that includes Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Sergio Ramos, is looking for the club’s first European title. The team will be playing in Group H with Juventus (Italy), Benfica (Portugal) and Maccabi Haifa (Israel). 

FURIOUS MANCHESTER UNITED FANS PROTEST OWNERSHIP AHEAD OF LIVERPOOL MATCH

Servet Yardimci, UEFA member, looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw at Halic Congress Centre Aug. 25, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Servet Yardimci, UEFA member, looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw at Halic Congress Centre Aug. 25, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Joosep Martinson/UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Real Madrid, the Champions League’s most recent winner, should have an easy road as well. It will have Leipzig (Germany), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) and Celtic (Scotland) on its schedule in groups. 

Another interesting group to watch is Group A, which will feature the stacked Liverpool team out of the Premier League along with Netherland's Ajax and Italy's Napoli. The Rangers from Scotland round out that group. Liverpool is looking for redemption after its loss to Real Madrid in the final last season.

LIVERPOOL REQUESTS ‘FORMAL’ INVESTIGATION INTO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL CHAOS

The Champions League will begin Sept. 6, an earlier start date than usual, and will end five weeks earlier due to the FIFA World Cup starting in Qatar Nov. 20. 

So the group stages will be sorted out, followed by the World Cup, and the round of 16 playoff will begin in Feb. 2023. 

Here are the groups: 

A general view as special guest Yaya Toure draws out the card of Real Madrid CF during the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw at Halic Congress Centre Aug. 25, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey.

A general view as special guest Yaya Toure draws out the card of Real Madrid CF during the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Draw at Halic Congress Centre Aug. 25, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Joosep Martinson/UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

GROUP A: Ajax (Netherlands), Liverpool (England), Napoli (Italy), Rangers (Scotland)

GROUP B: Porto (Portugal), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium)

GROUP C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Inter Milan (Italy), Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic)

GROUP D: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Tottenham (England), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), Marseille (France)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Feb. 19, 2022.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

GROUP E: AC Milan (Italy), Chelsea (England), Salzburg (Austria), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

GROUP F: Real Madrid (Spain), Leipzig (Germany), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Celtic (Scotland)

GROUP G: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GROUP H: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Juventus (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

The Associated Press contribute to this report. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.