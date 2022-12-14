Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Charles Barkley is tired of talking about the Lakers: ‘It’s a conspiracy’

The Lakers fell to 11-16 after losing to the Celtics Tuesday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the team of the stars and must-watch television for the NBA as one of the premier organizations in the league. 

The addition of LeBron James in 2018 only put more of a spotlight on the Lakers. And, even as the Lakers have struggled over the past two seasons, they still get their fair share of air time. 

Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd during the Class of 2022 Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala as part of the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Sept. 9, 2022, at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. 

Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd during the Class of 2022 Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala as part of the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Sept. 9, 2022, at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

And Charles Barkley is sick of it. 

Barkley, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and a current analyst for TNT, unloaded on the Lakers during halftime of their game against the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. 

STEPHEN SILAS REMEMBERS DAD IN RETURN TO THE COURT: HE WOULD HAVE TOLD ME TO COACH’

"The Lakers stink," Barkley said when asked to recap the first half. "Y'all forcing us to show them all the time like they're going to be good." 

Asked who was forcing him to discuss the Lakers, Barkley responded, "The NBA."

"It’s a conspiracy," he added. "And then we got all these clowns on television having to talk about them every day" 

The Lakers entered Tuesday’s game against Boston with a record of 11-15, 12th in the Western Conference. 

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco June 13, 2022.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Barkley wanted to know why the crew on "Inside the NBA" was talking about the 12th seed in the West, while the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference never gets discussed. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We don’t ever talk about the Washington Wizards, do we? Ever," Barkley said. "Do we ever mention the Washington Wizards? The great Bradley Beal? No. 

"But, for some reason, these morning talk shows and us, we have to show the Lakers all the time. The Lakers stink." 

LA lost to the Celtics in overtime Tuesday night, 122-118. 

WARRIORS’ DRAYMOND GREEN ON INCIDENT: ‘FAN SAID ‘SOME THREATENING STUFF TO MY LIFE’

Facing a 20-point deficit in the third quarter, the Lakers went on a 45-12 run to take a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter. 

The Lakers' Austin Reaves (15), LeBron James (6) and Anthony Davis (3) react to a foul call during fourth period action at Crypto.com Arena Nov. 8, 2022. 

The Lakers' Austin Reaves (15), LeBron James (6) and Anthony Davis (3) react to a foul call during fourth period action at Crypto.com Arena Nov. 8, 2022.  (David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the Celtics went on a run of their own, forcing overtime on a 14-foot jumper from Jayson Tatum

Boston outscored the Lakers 12-8 in overtime to snap a two-game losing streak and move to 22-7 on the season. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings