Charles Barkley didn’t mince words when he spoke about how Grand Canyon played against Alabama in the Antelopes’ loss in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

Alabama won the game 72-61 to advance to the Sweet 16 against North Carolina. Grand Canyon upset Saint Mary’s to make it to the round of 32, but their hopes of having a Cinderella run fell short.

Barkley didn’t appear to be impressed with how the Antelopes played against the Crimson Tide.

"Grand Canyon, that was the dumbest game of basketball I think I may have ever seen," he said on the postgame broadcast. "Everyone went 1-on-1. They missed how many free throws?… I’m not sure what they were doing offensively. I don’t think they ran a play the entire second half.

"That was some of the dumbest basketball I’ve ever seen (from) grown college men.… That was some of the worst basketball decisions that you’re ever gonna see a college team make out there."

Barkley’s co-analsyt Clark Kellogg said he was even "befuddled" by the decision-making.

"They just went 1-on-1 every single time. They didn’t run any plays," Barkley added.

Grand Canyon finished 32.1% from the floor and was 23-for-37 at the foul line. They missed 14 foul shots and lost by 11 points. The Antelopes only tallied five assists the entire game.

Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew added that the rebound game hurt the team as well. Alabama had 20 offensive rebounds to the Antelopes’ 15.

"The offensive rebounds were the most, probably the biggest difference in the game, even despite our shooting," he said. "If we rebound, I think the last five minutes goes different."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.