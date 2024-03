Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The mother of Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears went viral during the team’s round of 32 matchup against Charleston on Friday night.

Lameka Sears was in the stands in Spokane, Washington, and was seen on the broadcast imitating her son as he was at the free-throw line. She was wearing an Alabama-centric March Madness sweater as well and had been standing up for most of the first half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Alabama player said before the game that his mother was the only voice he heard in the crowd and knows when he needs to step up his game.

Lameka Sears told reporters before the game that if she "didn’t give it her all, how can I expect him to?"

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

She was profiled by the Tuscaloosa News before the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament began and explained why she also pretends to be on the free-throw line when her son is there.

LSU'S KIM MULKEY SAYS 'SLEAZY REPORTER' DIDN'T DISTRACT TEAM IN 2ND ROUND WIN: 'ABSOLUTELY NOT'

"I don’t care if we’re down 100 points," she told the outlet. "If he’s on the line, I’m on the line."

Mark Sears added that it was a "blessing" to have his mom support him the way she does.

"It’s a blessing because not too many people can be in that type of situation," he told the Tuscaloosa News. "To have my mom be there to support me every game, it’s something that I’m always going to be grateful for."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sears had 30 points in the 109-96 win.