The Grand Canyon Antelopes men’s basketball team’s run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end on Sunday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 72-61.

However, it was not for the lack of trying, especially because of the fan support the Antelopes got in Spokane, Washington. One fan tried their darndest to irk Crimson Tide players but maybe was just slightly annoying to those who tuned in to watch the game.

The TBS broadcast picked up the screeching from the fan, and it drew plenty of reaction on social media.

"This Grand Canyon screaming fan needs to go," one person wrote on X.

"OK, TBS production team. All of America is begging you to isolate that shrieking Grand Canyon antelope fan and TURN OFF THE MIC FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY," another person added.

"Find that squealing Grand Canyon fan and remove her from that arena and then from sports," one more wrote.

Antelopes fans had been loud all tournament long. Grand Cayton received support during their first-round matchup against Saint Mary’s and upset the Gaels 75-66 before eventually losing to Alabama.

The fan was not immediately identified but definitely left a mark on those who were watching March Madness.

Alabama will now take on North Carolina in the Sweet 16 portion of the tournament.