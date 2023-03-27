Charles Barkley gets candid on his life as he becomes a grandpa: 'I'm on the back nine'

Charles Barkley just turned 60 years old last month, and on Sunday, he fed himself a little dose of reality regarding the remaining years of his life and what he enjoys doing outside the broadcast booth.

Barkley appeared on "60 Minutes" and spoke glowingly about being a grandparent. His daughter Christiana just had a son, and Barkley called it the "greatest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life."

While he spoke about his newfound love for being a grandparent, he said on the CBS program he understands he’s on the "back nine" of his life.

"It lives up to the hype," the Basketball Hall of Famer said. "I want to spend time with him, because I'm not morbid, I'm not upset, I'm on the back nine. I hope I'm on hole 10 or 11, but you never know. I could be on 17 and 18. So I wanna spend as much time with him as possible. And then when he gets older, I want him to Google me."

Barkley added that he hoped his grandson would eventually research him when he gets a little older.

"I hope he does some research on me," he said. "I'll be long gone, but I would like him to know that I accomplished some things in my life."

The Alabama native who won an MVP award with the Phoenix Suns also recalled learning the moment his daughter was not going to be a basketball player.

"That was brutal. She was 6 feet tall from, from birth," he said with a laugh. "I'm gonna have the best female basketball player in the world. I can't wait till she's old enough. I'm gonna teach her everything. And then we start playin' and I'm sittin' in the stands, and I'm sayin' to myself, 'Oh, man. She is not aggressive at all.’

"So I ask her one day, I says, 'you don't like basketball, do you?' She says, 'Oh, Dad, I hate basketball.' And I said, 'Oh, OK.’ And it took me a little while to get over that. …"

Barkley said he was happy that she got good grades in school.