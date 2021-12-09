Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA legend Charles Barkley admits he named his daughter after Delaware shopping mall

Barkley started his career with the 76ers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, like many superstar professional athletes, has his quirks. And his apparent love for a Delaware shopping mall might be above and beyond anyone else’s.

Barkley revealed in a podcast interview with TNT basketball host Ernie Johnson that he named his daughter Christiana after a mall in The First State.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Charles Barkley of the Philadelphia 76ers takes a foul shot during a game against the Washington Bullets at the Capital Centre Nov. 5, 1991 in Landover, Md. 

Charles Barkley of the Philadelphia 76ers takes a foul shot during a game against the Washington Bullets at the Capital Centre Nov. 5, 1991 in Landover, Md.  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

"There’s a Christiana Mall in Delaware that I always used to go by. That’s how she got her name, Christiana," the former Philadelphia 76ers star told Johnson in an episode of the "Steam Room."

Johnson appeared to be taken aback, but Barkley doubled down on his assertion, saying "I just liked the mall."

BOSTON VS BOSTON: ROOKIE LEADS CLIPPERS PAST CELTICS 114-111

Charles Barkley attends a UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX Nov. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Charles Barkley attends a UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX Nov. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Christiana Mall is located in Newark, Delaware, and is still in business with stores like Auntie Anne’s, Foot Locker and a handful of others. The mall is about 35 miles outside of Philadelphia but a pretty long drive from where the TNT studios are located in Atlanta.

"The Round Mound of Rebound" kickstarted his legendary career with Philadelphia in 1984. He played for the 76ers from 1984 to 1992 and later for the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. He was an 11-time All-Star and an 11-time All-NBA First Teamer but never won a championship ring.

Charles Barkley speaks onstage at "How to Remain Relevant In Today's Digital Age" during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Austin Convention Center March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas.

Charles Barkley speaks onstage at "How to Remain Relevant In Today's Digital Age" during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Austin Convention Center March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished his career averaging 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com