NBA legend Charles Barkley admits he named his daughter after Delaware shopping mall

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, like many superstar professional athletes, has his quirks. And his apparent love for a Delaware shopping mall might be above and beyond anyone else’s.

Barkley revealed in a podcast interview with TNT basketball host Ernie Johnson that he named his daughter Christiana after a mall in The First State.

"There’s a Christiana Mall in Delaware that I always used to go by. That’s how she got her name, Christiana," the former Philadelphia 76ers star told Johnson in an episode of the "Steam Room."

Johnson appeared to be taken aback, but Barkley doubled down on his assertion, saying "I just liked the mall."

The Christiana Mall is located in Newark, Delaware, and is still in business with stores like Auntie Anne’s, Foot Locker and a handful of others. The mall is about 35 miles outside of Philadelphia but a pretty long drive from where the TNT studios are located in Atlanta.

"The Round Mound of Rebound" kickstarted his legendary career with Philadelphia in 1984. He played for the 76ers from 1984 to 1992 and later for the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. He was an 11-time All-Star and an 11-time All-NBA First Teamer but never won a championship ring.

He finished his career averaging 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.