Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chargers take aim at Chiefs’ Harrison Butker in schedule release video by depicting kicker in the kitchen

The Chargers also made references to other teams in the viral video

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

The Los Angeles Chargers used the 2024 NFL schedule release to troll Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a social media post following his remarks from a commencement speech at Benedictine College over the weekend, when he encouraged female graduates to embrace their "vocation" as a "homemaker." 

The Chargers posted a video on social media poking fun at each of their opponents for the 2024-2025 season using the popular computer game, "The Sims," as inspiration. 

Harrison Butker kicks

Harrison Butker, #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs, watches his 28-yard field goal during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The video depicted Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce leaving with girlfriend Taylor Swift on a private plane and even made reference to Xaviar Michael Babudar, the Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as "ChiefsAholic," in the video. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, in the final clips of the video, they depict Butker, wearing his No. 7 jersey, cooking and cleaning in the kitchen. 

The video takes aim at a commencement speech Butker gave over the weekend at a private, Catholic school in Missouri. In the speech, the three-time Super Bowl champion made specific references to female graduates and the "diabolical lies" told to them. 

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

Harrison Butker at Super Bowl 58

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker speaks to the media during NFL football Super Bowl LVIII opening night on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CITY OF KANSAS CITY APOLOGIZES AFTER DOXING CHIEFS’ HARRISON BUTKER FOLLOWING FAITH-BASED COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

Butker, who speaks publicly about his faith, also called out President Biden for his stance on abortion and made references to Pride month. Reaction to the speech prompted the NFL to issue a statement distancing itself from Butker’s comments.

The Chiefs have not responded to requests for comment.  

Harrison Butker points up

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker, #7, celebrates after kicking the point after touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chargers’ viral video also took aim at other teams. The video made reference to the Atlanta Falcons’ draft controversy. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was portrayed as a DJ at a nightclub who gets flustered when Michael Penix Jr. makes an appearance. 

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has made headlines for his take on conspiracy theories, was shown shaken up by a 5G cell phone tower and what appeared to be an alien baby. 

The Chargers will host the Chiefs in Week 4 and travel to Kansas City in Week 14. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.