Chiefs’ Harrison Butker under attack after Christian values commencement speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker went after President Biden over his stance on abortion as a Catholic in his commencement speech at a private Kansas college over the weekend.

But it was what he said to the women in the audience at Benedictine College that garnered a lot of backlash on social media in the days since his address. He urged women to embrace the title of "homemaker."

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives," the Super Bowl champion said. "I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

It was that part that drew a ton of reaction on social media.

"It’s disgusting that he’s up there standing in front of women who quite obviously have CAREER aspirations and telling them that they should ONLY be ONE thing, and lean into that," NHL, MLB and WWE broadcaster Jackie Redmond wrote on X. "Unlike men, who can wear many hats without issue of course."

Former NFL sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero wrote, "Hey @NFL - If you want to continue to grow your female fan base and any other marginalized group (straight white men are already watching your product), come get your boy."

The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones wrote, "for the record: harrison butker can go kick rocks."

NFL Network’s Jane Slater added, "Harrison Butker, 3 words. Bless Your Heart."

Sports writer Mike Lupica added, "Harrison Butker isn’t qualified to give a commencement address at a driving school."

The Chiefs didn’t comment on Butker’s speech.

The Carolina Panthers selected Butker with the No. 233 overall pick in the 2017 draft. But he never played in the regular season for them.

He joined the Chiefs and has played in 107 games for them since then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.