Champlin Park wins Minnesota softball state title behind trans pitcher's complete game shutout

The Champlin Park Rebels are state champions.

The No. 2-seeded Rebels shut out No. 4 Bloomington Jefferson, 6–0, in the Class AAAA Minnesota high school girls’ softball championship game Friday morning at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Once again, it was junior pitcher Marissa Rothenberger, a trans-identifying male athlete, who took the mound for Champlin Park — and never gave it up. Rothenberger threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and striking out six to secure the title. The performance capped off a dominant tournament run in which Rothenberger pitched all 21 innings across three games, giving up just two runs total and leading the Rebels to three-straight wins.

For the effort, Rothenberger was named to the All-Tournament team.

Trans pitcher never left the mound for Champlin Park

Rothenberger’s tournament began with a complete-game shutout in the quarterfinals against No. 7-seeded Eagan, allowing seven hits and striking out four in a 5–0 win. In the semifinals, Champlin Park edged No. 6 White Bear Lake, 3–2, behind another complete game from Rothenberger, who gave up two runs (one earned), struck out three and hit two crucial doubles — including one that led to the game-winning run in the seventh.

Including the 14 shutout innings that Rothenberger pitched in the sectional finals to help Champlin Park reach the state tournament in the first place, the junior allowed just two runs across 35 innings to close out the postseason.

Champlin Park’s other pitcher, Ava Abrahamson, was listed as a designated player throughout the tournament but never entered as a pitcher.

State tournament saw mixed emotions among spectators

Outside the stadium Friday morning, a small group of protesters gathered peacefully, holding signs that read "Females deserve fair sports" and "Democrats for Title IX," signaling bipartisan opposition to the policies that allowed Rothenberger — a biological male — to compete in the girls’ division.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) allows student-athletes to compete in events based on gender identity, regardless of biological sex.

Attempts to speak with Champlin Park parents after the win were largely declined. One parent, the father of junior outfielder Ava Parent, did offer a brief comment.

"Happy to see the Rebels' bats come alive," he said, referencing the team’s stronger offensive showing compared to their close semifinal win.

Another Champlin Park dad, when asked for comment, asked which outlet he'd be speaking with. Upon hearing "OutKick," he responded, "Go talk to the other side. I'm sure they have plenty to say to you."

For Bloomington Jefferson parents, the loss was heartbreaking, but they were proud of the Jaguars' efforts throughout the tournament.

"It was tough, but what can you do? They're following the rules, whether we like it or not," one dad told OutKick.

Another Jefferson father said, "It was disappointing. I give the other team credit: They hit the sh*t out of the ball. But you can't help but wonder how things could have gone with an equal playing field."

A third dad emphasized his support for the girls, regardless of the final score.

"I'm very proud of the way our girls played this whole tournament," he said. "We teach them sportsmanship, and someone had to lose. This is a hard pill to swallow, though."

One Jefferson mom decided to make the best of a tough situation.

"We exceeded expectations this season. No one expected us to be in the championship in the first place," she said. "We're going to celebrate anyway."

Champlin Park walks away with the title — and leaves behind a conversation that’s far from over.