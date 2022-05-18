Celtics' Jayson Tatum blames Game 1 loss vs. Heat on his third quarter performance: 'It's on me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wasn’t happy with his performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night, pointing to his third quarter performance as playing a pivotal role in Miami’s 118-107 win .

Despite taking a lead into the second half, the Celtics committed eight turnovers in the third quarter alone, including six from Tatum.

"It's on me," Tatum told reporters during his post game presser.

"Too many turnovers. I gotta play better in those situations, but [we have to] just try and regroup in those moments," Tatum said of the Heat’s momentum in the second half.

"It's on me. I had six or seven turnovers. Just knowing that I’ve gotta take care of the ball better, especially in those situations when they go on runs like that."

Jimmy Butler scored 27 of his 41 points for the Heat in the second half — 17 in the third quarter alone — while the short-handed Celtics managed just 14 points total in the third.

One reporter noted that the Celtics have proven to be strong in the third quarter during the regular season and asked Tatum what’s affected their playoff performance .

"I think we just have to come out with a little more sense of urgency in that third, and that’s on all of us," Tatum responded. "It’s just a choice we have to make."

Tatum scored 29 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown added 24. Despite strong play in the first half and a comeback attempt in the fourth, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said there was little that could be done to undo Miami’s third quarter domination.

"We won three quarters other than that, but obviously that one is going to stand out," Udoka said. "We semi-bounced back in the fourth and started to play well again and matched their physicality, but 39-14 on 2-for-15 is tough to overcome."

The Celtics will have a chance to turn things around against the Heat in Game 2 Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.