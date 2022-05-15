Expand / Collapse search
Celtics' Grant Williams joins exclusive NBA club with performance in win over Bucks

It's the first time Williams led the scoring for the Celtics in his career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams joined an exclusive club on Sunday night with his great performance to help the team defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 in Game 7.

Williams led the Celtics with 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting and was 7-for-18 from three-point range. He added six rebounds and two blocks well.

Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics defends Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Williams joined Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris in making seven three-pointers in a Game 7.

Curry has hit seven threes in a Game 7 twice in his career. He did it in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 and against the Houston Rockets in 2018. Both games were in which the Warriors won.

Morris nailed seven threes in Game 7 between the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks in last season’s playoffs. He was 7-of-9 in the win, finishing with 23 points.

Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three point basket during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

CELTICS END BUCKS' PURSUIT OF BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONSHIPS WITH GAME 7 THRASHING

Williams, who doesn’t have as many bonafides as Curry does or the number of seasons under his belt as Morris does, came up in the clutch when Boston needed him the most. It's the first time he led the Celtics in scoring in his career – regular season or playoffs.

Coming into Game 7, he was averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10 total playoff games.

Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on May 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

He will definitely be called upon for similar performances against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

The two teams last played in the Eastern Conference finals in the Orlando bubble at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Miami got the better of Boston in that series, 4-2. Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo were the leading scorers for their respective teams.

Game 1 of the conference finals is set for Tuesday in Miami at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.