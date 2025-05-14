Jayson Tatum speaks out after Achilles surgery as Celtics face elimination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While his Boston Celtics will be fighting to keep their season alive Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum underwent successful surgery to repair an Achilles tendon that ruptured in a Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks.

Tatum’s road to recovery begins now, and he spoke for the first time since he was injured in the fourth quarter of Game 4, which could result in him missing the entire 2025-26 NBA season.

Tatum posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed after surgery with a thumbs-up.

"Thankful for all the love and supporter (prayer emoji)," Tatum wrote in an Instagram caption.

The Celtics posted their own screenshot of Tatum, saying, "the comeback will be greater than the setback."

Tatum was having his best playoff performance of 2025, scoring 42 points on 16 of 28 shooting with seven made 3-pointers against the Knicks in Game 4. He also had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Boston was down at the time of the injury, and Tatum tried planting on his right foot to go after a loose ball, but he immediately hit the floor writhing in pain.

Tatum was helped off the court by Celtics staff, and the Madison Square Garden crowd applauded in a show of respect as he made his way to the locker room. MRI results the next day confirmed what the team feared. Tatum had a torn Achilles that required surgery.

It will be a long journey back for Tatum, who will likely make his fourth straight All-NBA first team. He starred in the Celtics' NBA Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks last season.

The Celtics were hoping to go back-to-back, and though many believed they would cruise past the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston blew two 20-point deficits in Games 1 and 2 to fall into a 2-0 hole.

The Celtics won Game 3 on the road, and Game 4’s loss had more ramifications than facing an elimination Game 5 back at TD Garden.

