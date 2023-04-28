Expand / Collapse search
Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum apologizes to Janet Jackson for forcing postponement of concert

Jackson's concert was rescheduled for Friday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Boston Celtics were able to eliminate the Atlanta Hawks from the NBA Playoffs in six games on Thursday, winning 128-120 on the road. 

However, while the Celtics are pleased to be moving on in postseason, their failure to close out the Hawks in five games had an impact on one famous entertainer

Janet Jackson in November 2022

Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

State Farm Arena, home of the Hawks, was set to host a Janet Jackson concert on Thursday but was forced to push back the show to Friday due to Game 6 of the series. 

Following Thursday night’s win, Celtics star Jayson Tatum apologized to Jackson for the delay. 

"I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson," Tatum said. "We were supposed to close it out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this. I apologize for that, but we got it done today"

Jayson Tatum reacts after beating the Atlanta Hawks

Jayson Tatum, #0 of the Boston Celtics, reacts with Dejounte Murray, #5 of the Atlanta Hawks, after their 128-120 win in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Live Nation said in a statement all tickets for the Thursday night concert will be honored on Friday.

"Due to the Atlanta Hawks playoff game, the Janet Jackson show originally scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at State Farm Arena has been moved to Friday, April 28. All tickets for Thursday night's show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend," the company said.

Tatum scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Celtics' win, as Boston went on an 11-0 run near the end of the fourth quarter to secure the victory. 

Al Horford during the playing of the National Anthem

Al Horford, #42 of the Boston Celtics, stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Atlanta Hawks during Round One Game Five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston. (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

"We talked about finishing the game," Celtics center Al Horford said. "I felt the last game, for the most part, we were fine. But tonight there was that sense of urgency. We understood how important it was to not extend the series."

Boston will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.