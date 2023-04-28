Celtics’ Jayson Tatum apologizes to Janet Jackson for forcing postponement of concert

The Boston Celtics were able to eliminate the Atlanta Hawks from the NBA Playoffs in six games on Thursday, winning 128-120 on the road.

However, while the Celtics are pleased to be moving on in postseason, their failure to close out the Hawks in five games had an impact on one famous entertainer .

State Farm Arena, home of the Hawks, was set to host a Janet Jackson concert on Thursday but was forced to push back the show to Friday due to Game 6 of the series.

TOP-5 NBA DRAFT PICK SLAMMED TO GROUND IN WILD EUROLEAGUE BRAWL, GAME CALLED

Following Thursday night’s win, Celtics star Jayson Tatum apologized to Jackson for the delay.

"I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson," Tatum said. "We were supposed to close it out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this. I apologize for that, but we got it done today"

Live Nation said in a statement all tickets for the Thursday night concert will be honored on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Due to the Atlanta Hawks playoff game, the Janet Jackson show originally scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at State Farm Arena has been moved to Friday, April 28. All tickets for Thursday night's show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend," the company said.

Tatum scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Celtics' win, as Boston went on an 11-0 run near the end of the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We talked about finishing the game," Celtics center Al Horford said. "I felt the last game, for the most part, we were fine. But tonight there was that sense of urgency. We understood how important it was to not extend the series."

Boston will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report