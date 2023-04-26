Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Hawks' Game 5 thriller forces Janet Jackson to reschedule concert at State Farm Arena

Game 6 between the Hawks and Boston Celtics will now take place Thursday night instead

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday night, which means the series heads back to Georgia for Game 6, but it comes at the expense of Janet Jackson fans.

The State Farm Arena was set to have Jackson perform but instead, the show will be pushed to Friday night as the Hawks and Celtics will need the court for Game 6 with the possibility of Atlanta tying the series and forcing a deciding Game 7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trae Young walks off the floor

Trae Young, #11 of the Atlanta Hawks, looks on after the game against the Boston Celtics during Round One Game Five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston. (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

"This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks Playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta. We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible," said Trey Feazell, the vice president of arena programming for State Farm Arena.

Live Nation said in a statement all tickets for the Thursday night concert will be honored on Friday.

DEVIN BOOKER'S THIRD-QUARTER EXPLOSION WIPES OUT CLIPPERS FROM NBA PLAYOFFS

Janet Jackson in November 2022

Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

"Due to the Atlanta Hawks playoff game, the Janet Jackson show originally scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at State Farm Arena has been moved to Friday, April 28. All tickets for Thursday night's show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend," the company said.

Jackson will bring down the house Wednesday night as fans can get into the venue at 6:30 p.m. ET with the official start time of the show at 7:45 p.m. ET. The same will happen for the Friday show.

Trae Young shoots

Trae Young, #11 of the Atlanta Hawks, watches his game winning 29-foot three point basket against Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, during the fourth quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2023 in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hawks and Celtics are set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.