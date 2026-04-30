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Cardinals' top pick Jeremiyah Love explains why he plans to never touch his $53M NFL salary

The No. 3 overall pick said his financial advisor will handle all salary, while he uses endorsement money to buy his parents a house

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Is Jeremiyah Love Worth A Top 5 Pick At RB Video

Is Jeremiyah Love Worth A Top 5 Pick At RB

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As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commissioner Roger Goodell called the names of prospects last week, lives were instantly changed in more ways than one.

From a financial perspective, it’s a massive payday, especially for those first-rounders. And being smart with the millions of dollars that are guaranteed for those top prospects is preached all around the league.

One of those players is Jeremiyah Love, the Arizona Cardinals’ No. 3 overall pick who will be the highest-paid running back in the NFL before he even takes a snap. He gets a fully guaranteed $53 million over four years with his draft slot, and the Cardinals can exercise a fifth-year option as well.

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Jeremiyah Love celebrating after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals at the NFL Draft.

Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame celebrates after being selected as the third overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 23, 2026. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It’s a common question for prospects to answer: what will be their first purchase after the draft? Love, though, had other things in mind, at least with his NFL game checks he’ll be getting.

"I’m not spending any of my NFL checks," Love said to BRGridiron. "All that money, my financial advisor’s going to take care of all of that. I don’t know about it, it ain’t my job. It’s going to be there making more and more money."

CARDINALS HAD TO DELAY DRAFTING JEREMIYAH LOVE BECAUSE THEY HAD A WRONG PHONE NUMBER

Instead, Love said he would spend his endorsement money during his career. Even then, he isn’t thinking about a lavish lifestyle for himself.

"First thing I might buy with my marketing money is a house for my parents, car for my dad," he explained. "Shoot, I’m gonna put myself last. I’m going to take care of my family first."

Jeremiyah Love standing outdoors in Pittsburgh before the NFL Draft.

Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame arrives in Pittsburgh before the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It’s quite the answer from Love, and after hearing sentiments from coaches and teammates alike, it’s something he’s been looking forward to doing.

In the video, BRGridiron asked other prospects who heard their names called in the first round the same question. Players like Philadelphia Eagles receiver Makai Lemon were also thinking about his parents, looking forward to purchasing a house for them, while others like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson and Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman were thinking about some new wheels.

Of course, it’s their money to spend now, but being first-rounders usually leads to numerous marketing opportunities with big paydays as well.

Jeremiyah Love posing with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected third overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 23, 2026. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

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Perhaps the prospects can follow in Love’s steps in that regard. Either way, the dream of playing in the NFL comes with the dream of potential generational wealth.

These players earned it, and Love is making sure he’s being smart with it.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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