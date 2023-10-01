Cardinals' Kyler Murray will likely remain on PUP list, still unable to practice: report

Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray will likely remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for a little longer.

According to a report from ESPN, Murray is eligible to move to the Arizona Cardinals active roster on Monday, but he is likely weeks away from being able to play and will therefore stay on the PUP list.

Murray, the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been sidelined since he suffered a torn right ACL during a December game against the New England Patriots.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If Murray remains on the PUP list after Monday, he likely won't return to action until sometime late in October.

Per NFL policy, once a player has missed a minimum of four games on the PUP list, his team has five weeks to allow the injured player to start back practicing. Once the player returns to practice, the team has three weeks to decide whether to put him on the 53-man roster.

KYLER MURRAY TAKING DAY-TO-DAY APPROACH TO KNEE REHAB; HIS RETURN REMAINS UNCLEAR: 'I DON'T HAVE A TIMETABLE'

If a player misses his window to rejoin the active roster, he has to stay on the PUP list and miss the entire season.

The Cardinals turned to veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs through the first three games of the season. Dobbs was efficient in Week 3 and helped lift the Cardinals to an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Dobbs has taken care of the football this season and has yet to throw an interception. Despite only winning one game so far, the Cardinals have fought hard in their games this season with Dobbs under center.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon recently suggested that the team would exercise caution as it relates to Murray's possible return.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[We would] love to have him out there," Gannon said on Sept. 22. "He's itching to be back, but we'll take that one day at a time."

In July, Murray said he did not know exactly when he would be back on the football field. "I don’t have a timetable," he said.