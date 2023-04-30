Cardinals' fifth-round draft pick Clayton Tune thinks he's the best QB in 2023 draft class

Clayton Tune thrived in the Houston Cougars’ offense in college once he was named the program’s starting quarterback and his abilities led him to being selected in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.

Tune was with Houston for five years. He passed for 11,994 yards and 104 touchdowns in those five years. In 2022, Tune had 4,074 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes as Houston went 8-5 during the year and won the Independence Bowl 23-16 over Louisiana.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While talking to reporters, Tune made a bold statement.

"I think I’m the best quarterback in this class and God’s got a plan for me, so I wasn’t too stressed about it. I didn’t have too many expectations, but I’m just happy to be a part of such a great organization and be able to live out my dream," he said. "I’m just happy to go in there to work and compete.

BENGALS FAN TROLLS NFL WITH MOCK COIN-FLIP BEFORE ANNOUNCING DRAFT PICK

"If you look at my body of work, the effect that I have on my team that I play on, I elevate everyone around me. I’m a natural leader, people follow me and see the work that I’m putting in and the mindset that I have, and they want to follow suit. I have that no flinch mentality when things get going tough. Those are some of the intangible’s things, and then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to make plays off schedule and be more mobile than people realize."

Tune will likely be battling for a roster spot with Colt McCoy and David Blough as Kyler Murray is projected to be the starter once he returns from a torn ACL.

According to the Cardinals, Tune is also the great-great nephew of the organization’s first-ever draft pick Jim Lawrence. The then-Chicago Cardinals selected Lawrence No. 5 overall in 1936.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona was 4-13 last year.