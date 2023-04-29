Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft
Published

Bengals fan trolls NFL with mock coin-flip before announcing draft pick

A coin toss almost determined playoff venues for the Bengals after Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin incident in January, the NFL had to make a lot of decisions when it came to playoff game locations.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills did not play the game following Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest, which shook up playoff seeding and, in turn, potential venues.

When all was said and done, the league ruled that, if necessary, a coin toss would decide the site of a potential wild-card game between the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bengals logo at draft

Cincinnati Bengals logo during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, apparently Bengals fans are still upset about that ruling.

Ahead of announcing Cincinnati's fourth-round draft pick on Saturday, Bengals fan Phil Amrein thanked the league for the opportunity, but followed with a huge troll of a pretend coin-toss of his own.

"It's heads. AFC, pack your bags, you're coming to the city by the river. Who dey? And this next gentleman is gonna get us there," he said right before announcing Cincy selected wide receiver Charlie Jones from Purdue.

Of course, the Bengals avoided that scenario by beating Baltimore in Week 18, but the team made its displeasure known by doing a coin flip after a touchdown in that game. 

Joe Mixon and his teammates

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, center, celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

2023 NFL DRAFT: LIONS TRADE UP IN THIRD ROUND TO SELECT TENNESSEE QB HENDON HOOKER

Head coach Zac Taylor also voiced his displeasure, saying the league was making up rules on the fly.

Joe Mixon flips a coin

Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, celebrates his touchdown by doing a coin toss in the end zone during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on January 8, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL also said that if the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were to meet in the AFC Championship, they would have played that game at a neutral site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But the Bengals dominated Buffalo in the divisional round, so that also never came to fruition.