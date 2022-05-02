Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins suspended for violating NFL's PED policy

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly be without DeAndre Hopkins for six games as he was suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

It’s unclear what the specific drug the wide receiver tested positive for was. ESPN first reported the suspension.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.

"DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," an NFL spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active roster following the team’s sixth regular-season game."

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wide receiver. He is about to enter his third season with the Cardinals after Arizona acquired him in a blockbuster 2020 trade with the Houston Texans.

Since then, he’s been one of the top targets for Kyler Murray. He played all 16 games in his first season with Arizona and was selected to a Pro Bowl. He had 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. He only managed to play in 10 games in 2021 due to injuries. He had 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) chat during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on December 5, 2021 at Soldier Stadium, in Chicago, IL.

DEREK STINGLEY JR AMPED TO GET STARTED WITH TEXANS, WHY HE MODELS HIS GAME AFTER PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMER

His targets were sure to go up after Christian Kirk left and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the reported suspension now throws everything into disarray.

Arizona did acquire wide receiver Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday during the NFL Draft. Baltimore traded Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for their No. 23 pick. Baltimore used the 23rd pick to select center Taylor Linderbaum.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates his touchdown during a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cardinals didn’t draft a wide receiver.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.