'Hero' Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman to throw out first pitch before Nationals game

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman will throw out the first pitch before Friday night’s Washington Nationals game.

U.S. Capitol Police announced Goodman will be doing the honors before the Nationals start their three-game set against the New York Mets. Police described Goodman as a "hero" for his effort in leading a mob away from lawmakers during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"On January 6, he led a violent mob away from our elected leaders, U.S. Capitol Police tweeted. "Officer Goodman's act of valor was just one of many our officers displayed. Good luck Eugene! We know you'll nail it!"

Photographs emerged weeks after the riot showing Goodman holding off a crowd of rioters at the Capitol. The mob stormed through the halls of the Capitol after breaching security just as lawmakers were meeting in a joint session to certify the results of the presidential election for president-elect Joe Biden.

YANKEES DJ LEMAHIEU SUPPORTS MLB'S CRACKDOWN OF GRIP-ENHANCING SUBSTANCES

Goodman led the group of rioters away from the Senate chambers and toward other officers to prevent them from harming anyone inside the building.

"Officer Eugene Goodman’s selfless and quick-thinking actions doubtlessly saved lives and bought security personnel precious time to secure and ultimately evacuate the Senate before the armed mob breached the Chambers," House lawmakers wrote in a resolution introduced to Congress, advocating for Goodman's accolades in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Amid a shocking, unpatriotic attack on the Capitol, Officer Goodman’s heroism is recognized not only from members of Congress and staff but also from the American people they represent."