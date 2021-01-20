Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, hero during riots, escorts Kamala Harris during inauguration

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman escorted Vice President Kamala Harris into the Capitol building Wednesday ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

Goodman, who was been promoted to acting deputy House sergeant at arms, will also be by Harris' side as she stands with Joe Biden for his swearing-in as president on Wednesday.

CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER EUGENE GOODMAN SHOULD BE AWARDED CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL, LAWMAKERS SAY IN RESOLUTION

Goodman was lauded as a hero, and Congress is considering giving him a gold medal after photographs emerged of him holding off a crowd of pro-Trump rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The mob stormed through the halls of the Capitol after breaching security just as lawmakers were meeting in a joint session to certify the results of the presidential election for Biden.

Goodman led the group of rioters away from the Senate chambers and toward other officers to prevent them from harming anyone inside the building.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was in the Senate as the violence unfolded earlier this month, reportedly reached out to Goodman after the attacks to thank him for his valiant efforts but was unable to reach him. The inauguration ceremony would be one of the first opportunities Pence would have to see Goodman again and speak to him in person.

"Officer Eugene Goodman’s selfless and quick-thinking actions doubtlessly saved lives and bought security personnel precious time to secure and ultimately evacuate the Senate before the armed mob breached the Chamber," House lawmakers wrote in a resolution introduced to Congress advocating for Goodman's accolades. "Amid a shocking, unpatriotic attack on the Capitol, Officer Goodman’s heroism is recognized not only from members of Congress and staff but also from the American people they represent."