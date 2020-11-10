Cam Newton on improving in Patriots latest win over Jets: 'I'm getting tired of sucking'

Cam Newton avoided a fourth straight loss this week after the New England Patriots narrowly beat the New York Jets on Monday night, and it all came down to one thing – he’s sick of losing.

Newton overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots win 30-27 over the Jets, who remain the only winless team in the NFL at 0-9. The former league MVP rushed for two touchdowns, was 27-for-35 for 274 yards and threw zero interceptions – his second week doing so.

While still managing some costly mistakes, Newton’s passing game has improved significantly. In his previous two games, he only totaled 272 yards, zero touchdown passes and three interceptions and was eventually benched for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham against the San Francisco 49ers.

So what changed in Week 9?

“I’m getting tired of sucking,” Newton said, via ProFootballTalk. “Simple. As a competitor, you know what your standard is. Taking pride in your way, that’s what it comes down to.”

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback has been honest about his performance from the start, never shying away from assuming responsibility.

“You not being able to hold your head up because you’re thinking too much, that’s one thing,” Newton added. “But at the same time, you’re solely responsible for the performance that you put up and I was extremely disappointed. And, you know, this is not like ‘I just did my job today.’ That’s what it’s supposed to be each and every week.”

He continued: “Efficient football. If it’s not there, just get it out. I had a couple mistakes tonight that I’ll learn from and get better from. But yet at the end of the day, this offense thrives when we just keep pressure on the defense throughout. When we’re running or passing, short passes as well as deep passes, and we just have to get better from it.”

It wasn’t a pretty win, but the Patriots managed a 51-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to improve their record to 3-5.