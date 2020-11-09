Bills fans donate over $100G to Buffalo hospital to honor Josh Allen's grandmother

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother, Patricia, passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday, and since Bills fans haven’t been to home games in Orchard Park, N.Y., this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, they managed to show support for their franchise QB.

Bills fans have donated more than $100,000 to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo since Sunday in honor of Allen’s grandmother.

Many fans have donated $17 each, which is the number Allen wears.

“#BillsMafia you do not cease to amaze us,” the hospital wrote on Twitter. “You have surpassed $100,000 in donations in less than 24 hours. On behalf of our patients and staff, thank you for your support. We are planning a special thank you for you, in @JoshAllenQB grandmother's honor, that we will share.”

Allen was spectacular for the Bills in their 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He completed 31 of 38 passes for 415 yards with three touchdowns and added 14 yards and another score on the ground.

The Bills now have a 7-2 record, their best start since 1993 and are on the verge of winning the AFC East.