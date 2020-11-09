Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Patriots kick field goal for the win, Jets fans cheer with eyes on top draft pick

The Patriots stay in playoff contention with the win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal to give the New England Patriots the win in the closing seconds of their Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and Rex Burkhead added one more as the team fought back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win the game.

New England doesn’t drop too far out of contention for a playoff spot but they’re not sitting pretty at 3-5 and in third place in the AFC East.

NFL WEEK 9 RECAP, SCORES AND STANDINGS

The Jets drop to 0-9 despite a gritty performance from Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback had three touchdown passes in the game and helped New York to their second-highest point total of the season.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

But a bad interception with the lead and failing to do anything with the ball with under 2 minutes to play cost the team down the stretch and helped the Patriots get a final chance to march down the field.

GIANTS' LOGAN RYAN EARNS GAME BALL VS. WASHINGTON, GIVES IT TO HIS WIFE AFTER EMOTIONAL WEEK

While the Jets loss may have put a damper on the season, fans at halftime were hoping New York would stumble. Their fans want the team to continue to lose in order to get the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft in hopes of landing Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

After the game was over, Jets fans cheered their team – almost sarcastically – as they lost their ninth straight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luckily, New York won’t lose next week as they will be on a bye week. The Patriots welcome the Baltimore Ravens for a Sunday night showdown.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @GaydosFNC