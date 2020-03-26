Cam Newton on Panthers release: 'They gave up on me'

Quarterback Cam Newton took his thoughts to social media during a workout on Wednesday.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick of the Carolina Panthers, who is now a free agent, posted several photos and videos of himself working out on his Instagram account.

During one of the videos in between a workout, Newton shouted out, “They gave up on me”, which obviously was directed to the organization.

Newton led Carolina to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season.

The Panthers released Newton in part because they signed quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker in recent days.

Newton had previously stated he never wanted to leave Carolina. When the Panthers announced last week they were letting the quarterback seek a trade, Newton wrote on the Panthers' Instagram comments section it wasn't his decision.

“Stop with the word play,” he wrote. “There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys. Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this, you forced me into this.”

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career. A new team will likely sign Newton in the coming days.