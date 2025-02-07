Cam Jordan explains why Saints' head coaching job should be considered attractive

There's just one more team in the NFL searching for a head coach, and it happens to be based in the host city for Sunday's Super Bowl.

It's an exciting week to be in New Orleans, but the Saints have yet to make an official head coaching hire, making them the only team in the NFL without a leader.

Several other teams searching for a head coach have locked in their guy, including the Chicago Bears (Ben Johnson), New York Jets (Aaron Glenn), Jacksonville Jaguars (Liam Coen) and even the Dallas Cowboys (Brian Schottenheimer).

Many observers have suggested the Saints job may not be considered attractive to the top head coaching candidates.

Don't tell veteran edge rusher Cam Jordan that.

Jordan, riding along Radio Row on his Segway GT3 Pro, rattled off teammates' names to explain just how potent a team the Saints could be with the right leader next season.

"You look at the Saints, and you think about guys like Rashid Shaheed. You talk about Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara. You look at the gambit of weapons you have on offense, and you say, ‘Well, that could be a potent offense,'" Jordan explained.

"You look at the defensive side. You have Demario Davis, you got me, you got Carl Granderson, you got Khalen Saunders, Bryan Bresee. You got safeties like Tyrann Mathieu. You got Will Harris. You got so many guys that have potential here.

"All you’re missing is a head coach, a DC and an OC, and then you can fill out the rest."

There is significant buzz suggesting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could accept the job once the Super Bowl is over. Moore, an offensive-minded coach and a former quarterback in the NFL, has interviewed multiple times with New Orleans.

The Saints' job, though, is one that isn't as sexy as, say, the Bears were. A young quarterback with high-powered offensive weapons and a strong defensive corps was a no-brainer for Johnson when he moved on from the Lions.

However, Jordan thinks his roster can compete with any team in the league, and the Saints' 5-12 record this season doesn't reflect their potential. After all, they were considered playoff favorites after Week 2 when they crushed the Cowboys to move to 2-0 after routing the Carolina Panthers to open the season.

But when the injury bug hit the Big Easy, the Saints weren't able to keep pace, and they started to skid.

"Chris [Olave] goes down, Eric McCoy goes down, our Pro Bowl center, our guards go down," Jordan said. "When I think about everybody that we had that went down this year, you look around at our 22 starters on offense and defense. It was like you’re starting seven or eight of them? And four of them were on the defensive line. It felt like our defensive line were the only people impervious of getting injured.

"So, you look at that potential alone, and that tells you all you need to know."

Jordan was basically the mayor of Radio Row this week. The Saints fan favorite was someone everyone wanted to speak to.

But the little kid inside Jordan couldn't resist moving around Radio Row from space to space on his Segway GT3 Pro.

Jordan was in walk mode on his scooter, but he let it loose when he wasn't doing interviews with sport and race mode, which the Saints star says is a ton of fun.

"When we're up to top speed — I've been behind Radio Row — I've seen it hit 48 mph. It goes 50 mph.

"We all know that Segway is the No. 1 electric scooter brand in the world, but what I'm more excited about is me being in Radio Row to have the opportunity to almost hit people while going fast, while making them impressed with this wonderful Segway."

