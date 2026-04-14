Callaway launches limited-edition USA 250 golf collection honoring America's 250th anniversary

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EXCLUSIVE: Callaway is bringing America 250 to the golf course.

Callaway is releasing a limited-edition USA 250 collection that honors the spirit, craftsmanship, and performance that has defined the United States since 1776. Callaway’s vice president of product strategy and category Management, Jacob Davidson, spoke to Fox News Digital about the process of creating the USA 250 collection.

Davidson said the American-based golf company has done military-themed collections before as they connect with veterans, and with America 250, they wanted to continue with that theme.

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"As an American-based company you know really doing something that kind of connected with the veterans and the current military we felt like was just really cool to have the crossover between golf and military service with so many people that that play the game. and then leaning into this year, we kind of wanted to keep that theme of honoring the military," Davidson said.

Davidson said with America 250 coming this year, it was a natural fit for a collection. Callaway has worked on the collection for 15 months, with a lot of attention to the details of the clubs.

Throughout Callaway’s lineup of precision-engineered drivers, putters, golf balls, wedges, headcovers, and hats, patriotic details are at the center of it all.

"I think what's what's really cool is some of the details that really we were able to do in this on the driver, there's a little call out of the address, Chestnut Street, where the Declaration of Independence was signed," Davidson said. "If you look at the head cover on the driver it says ‘we the people.’ There’s a lot of detail there. We worked with True Temper, one of our partners, on the shafts. They made a specific shaft in USA colors. They added the eagle onto the shaft that matches it on the driver."

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Callaway even reimagined their Odyssey Jailbird putter to "Free Bird," with an assist from the legal team.

"We actually changed the name on the Jailbird putter to Free Bird. Jailbird’s been this iconic putter for us. Its one of our top models in play this week at Augusta. It has this big personality called Jailbird because of the stripes. Every head cover has this figure that looks like a Jailbird," Davidson said.

"And so we really took that and ran with it. We went to the legal team. We actually secured the name Free Bird. Ironically enough, it was open, which is very difficult to get names now. On the head cover, there's a new character of the Jailbird that has a USA bandana."

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Callaway’s wedges in the USA 250 are debuting color laser etching for the first time, while commemorative golf balls and a modern flying flag design pay tribute to the enduring American spirit.

"We just we really looked at every detail and we said, ‘Hey, how can we make this special? How can we really give the consumer a product that really showcases, you know, patriotism, showcases the craftsmanship and everything that we've been able to do as a country in 250 years?’" Davidson said.

"Callaway is a US-based company and that’s something that I think we're really proud of."

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