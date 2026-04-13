Trump congratulates Rory McIlroy on back-to-back Masters wins: 'Becoming more and more a legend'

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President Donald Trump praised Rory McIlroy after his latest Masters triumph on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

McIlroy became the fourth golfer in history to earn back-to-back green jackets, edging the field by just one shot.

"Congratulations to Rory McIlroy on another Great Championship, The Masters! He performed tremendously under intense pressure, something which few people would be able to even think about doing. With each year, Rory is becoming more and more a LEGEND!" Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social during his return to Washington from Florida on Sunday evening.

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Trump then pointed to McIlroy’s next stop, saying he’s eager to see him compete at Doral in Florida.

"I look forward to watching him compete in two weeks at Doral. The quality of Professional Golfers today has become extraordinary, each and every one of them. They should all be proud of the way they played at The Masters this weekend!"

RORY MCILROY REPEATS AS MASTERS CHAMPION, JOINS RARE COMPANY AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Trump was on hand when McIlroy appeared at the 2016 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course in Doral.

Trump also reflected on McIlroy’s career Grand Slam last year, saying the Northern Irishman showed "tremendous courage."

"I have to congratulate Rory, he showed tremendous courage," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One in April 2025. "He was having a hard time, but he showed great guts, stamina and courage. People have no idea how tough that is... and (he) came back."

After tying at 11-under par with Justin Rose, McIlroy entered a playoff to decide the green jacket. He ultimately outlasted Rose to win the 89th Masters, bringing an 11-year pursuit of the career milestone to a conclusion.

But McIlroy’s victory Sunday also featured plenty of drama, as he edged two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler by one stroke to avoid another playoff.

Tiger Woods was the last to accomplish the rare feat of back-to-back Masters victories, when he was repeat winner in 2001 and 2002. McIlroy now joins a short list that includes Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo.

McIlroy held a Masters-record six-shot lead after 36 holes, but an early stumble Sunday dropped him into a tie for fourth before he regained control and powered his way to the top of the leaderboard. McIlroy's first place finish earned him $4.5 million from the $22.5 million purse.

Trump has been an avid golfer for decades and has owned more than a dozen golf courses across multiple countries. PGA Tour tournaments and LIV Golf events have been held at Trump-owned courses over the years.

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McIlroy and Trump have spent time on the course together, with the six-time major winner telling The Irish Times in 2025 that he played a round with the then-president-elect ahead of the inauguration. He also said Trump "loves golf."

McIlroy could return in just over two weeks at the 2026 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, which returns to Doral on April 29.

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