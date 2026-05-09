Caitlin Clark misses game-tying 3 in final seconds during cold shooting performance in return from injury

Caitlin Clark made her long-awaited return to the WNBA court on Saturday afternoon, but it did not go how she likely envisioned.

Her Indiana Fever were upset by the Dallas Wings, 107-104, after Clark struggled in her first game since sustaining a season-ending injury last year.

Clark took a shot with under 10 seconds left but missed — it was her seventh miss from long distance on the afternoon, and she had missed four of her five previous shots in the final quarter.

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The Fever had one more chance, though, after Paige Bueckers missed two free throws, but the play was designed for Kelsey Mitchell, who narrowly missed a long heave that would have sent the game to overtime. Mitchell finished the game leading all scorers with 30 points.

In total, Clark dropped 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting (2-for-9 from three), while handing out seven assists and grabbing five rebounds.

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There was good news for Clark, as she recorded her 1,000th point, doing so in just her 54th career game. She is now one of just eight players in WNBA history to reach the milestone in her first 54 games.

Clark was limited to just 13 games last year due to numerous injuries, but a groin injury is what sidelined her from July 15 onward.

The game featured each of the last three No. 1 picks in Clark for the Fever, and Bueckers and Azzi Fudd for the Wings.

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The Fever still made the playoffs last year and made it to the semifinals but lost to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces, who won their third title in four years.

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