Caitlin Clark receives unwarranted hip-check from Sky player: 'That's just not a basketball play'

The level of physicality Caitlin Clark has faced during the first handful of games of her rookie WNBA season has been a hot topic.

"I think everybody is physical with me, they get away with things that probably other people don't get away with," Clark said on Tuesday after the Fever lost to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark and the Indiana Fever hosted Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday. The game marked the first time Clark and Reese would face off in the WNBA, after their memorable matchups in college.

But, the highly anticipated game was marred by a controversial hard foul.

Sky guard Chennedy Carter made a basket late in the third quarter. She then shifted to defense and began guarding Clark, who was attempting to get open to receive the inbound pass.

But Clark never touched the ball, as Carter delivered a shoulder check, which knocked the Fever star to the hardwood. Referees immediately assessed Carter with a foul.

Replays of the moment in question surfaced on social media.

Clark then went to the free throw line and spoke to ESPN once the quarter ended.

"Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play," Clark said. "But you know, I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth."

Carter was asked about the entanglement after the game but didn’t give an answer.

"I ain’t answering any Cailtin Clark questions," she said.

Earlier in the week, Clark got into a confrontation with Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivian. Clark bumped into Vivian moments after making a three-pointer and the two players started jawing at one another.

Aaliyah Boston, last year's No. 1 WNBA Draft pick and Clark's teammate, eventually intervened. Clark received a technical foul.

The Fever went on to defeat the Sky 71-70 on Saturday, improving their record to 2-8.

