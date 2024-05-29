Caitlin Clark’s record night not enough for Fever in loss to Sparks: ‘Hard to win basketball games like that’

The Indiana Fever are the only one-win team in the WNBA after they suffered an 88-82 loss on Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Sparks, who picked up their second win of the season.

However, Caitlin Clark’s stellar performance was certainly a silver lining for the nearly sold out arena that showed up for the Fever’s third home game of the season.

"Honestly, I think I just played with an aggressive mindset. I think that was the biggest thing," Clark, who scored a career-high of 30 points, said after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I would’ve liked to make a couple more 3s, but I had to take some there at the end that were a little contested."

Clark’s 30 points, three blocks and three steals set a league record. She is the only rookie to record those stats in a single game in WNBA history, according to ESPN . She also recorded the third-most points for a rookie in franchise history, with Tamika Catchings recording 32 points in her rookie season on two occasions.

CAVINDER TWINS PRAISE CAITLIN CLARK’S IMPACT ON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: ‘A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME PLAYER’

However, Clark’s record night was not enough to move the Fever into the win column.

"I thought we did some good things and then we kind of just shot ourselves in the foot," she said after the game.

"They shot it, obviously, tremendous from the 3-point line. It's just hard to win when they shoot 60% from 3, and we shoot 38% from the field. It’s just hard to win basketball games like that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever are now 1-7 and just one game better than the Washington Mystics, who have the league-worst record of 0-6.

Indiana’s slide comes amid a grueling schedule, which Clark lamented has made it impossible for the team to practice. However, their next two games will keep them in Indiana until they travel to New York to face the Liberty on Sunday.