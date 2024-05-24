Expand / Collapse search
Caitlin Clark dismisses 'narratives' of 'attention' she's received amid Fever's struggles: 'I don't read that'

Clark's Fever are 0-5, while she remains the talk of the league

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Despite playing just five professional games, Caitlin Clark might already be the face of the WNBA. However, some critics suggest that status is not yet warranted.

Clark was the first pick in the WNBA Draft last month by the Indiana Fever after cementing herself as arguably the greatest women's college basketball player of all time.

The Iowa Hawkeyes legend became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer last year and set numerous other college records.

The only thing missing from her resume is a championship after she lost back-to-back title games to LSU and South Carolina.

Caitlin Clark reacts during WNBA

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever reacts during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Storm in a game at Climate Pledge Arena May 22, 2024, in Seattle.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Clark's pro debut was the most-watched WNBA game since 2001. That came after she was the star in the four most-watched women's NCAA games ever, three of them Iowa's final three games of the most recent March Madness tournament.

Ahead of her game Friday, Clark was asked about the "narratives around the attention" she's gotten "versus some of the vets that have been in this league for a long time."

Caitlin Clark warms up

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever warms up prior to a game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

"To be honest, I'm not really on social media. I don't read that," Clark said. "This is my job. My job is to compete and play basketball every single day. I think the more attention we can get on every team around this league, that's only going to help me get better and better. 

"My job is just to continue to show up and help this team get better. We're fighting for our first win. That's my main focus."

Clark's Fever have gotten off to an 0-5 start. She's averaged 17.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Even Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky appeared to take a shot at Clark on social media, saying the Sky's latest win wasn't because "of one player on our charter flight."

LeBron James, though, recently came to Clark's defense.

Caitlin Clark at home

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during a game against the New York Liberty May 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images)

"People need to realize, the Indiana Fever — this is the second year in a row they had the No. 1 pick. Do y’all know what that means? That means they’re not that good," he said. "I’m rooting for Caitlin because I’ve been in that seat before. I’ve walked that road before. I hope she kills. I hope Aliyah Boston does amazing. I hope they do great.

"The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport — more people want to watch. More people want to tune in. I saw, for the first time, they had a chartered plane. For the first time in their league history, they flew private. That should be celebrated in its own right."

Clark's WNBA debut in Connecticut against the Sun averaged 2.1 million viewers and peaked at 2.3 million, beating out the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Her Fever jersey also set records on Fanatics shortly after she was drafted.

