Caitlin Clark notches historic performance, puts herself in rare WNBA territory

It's been a rough go lately for Caitlin Clark, but perhaps Friday night is exactly what she needed.

The rookie phenom tied her career-high of 30 points on Friday night and helped her Indiana Fever get an 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics.

Clark tied a WNBA rookie record with seven three-pointers, joining Crystal Robinson as the only players to make that many shots from behind the arc in their first year in the league.

Her seven 3s were also the most in a game in Fever history, breaking Tamika Catchings' record of six in 2002.

Clark also grabbed eight rebounds and handed out six assists, joining New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu as the only rookies to put up a 30-5-5 line in a contest in the history of the WNBA.

The Mystics had a chance to win the game with 1.4 seconds left, but couldn't get a shot off in time, securing the victory for Indiana.

Clark has had one other 30-point game in the WNBA — a loss to Los Angeles on May 28. She hadn't made more than four 3s in a game and had shot over 50% from the field only once. On Friday, she was 8-for-15.

Turnovers were still an issue for Clark, though, as she committed eight — she's had five or more in eight games so far.

But, with the pressure mounting, Clark will take the impressive performance parlayed with a huge victory.

It was the Fever's third win of the season (3-9), while the Mystics are now winless in 11 games this year.

The announced attendance was 20,233.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

