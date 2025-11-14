Caitlin Clark hits the links with Nelly Korda at LPGA’s Annika pro-am, thrilling fans with putting skills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA star Caitlin Clark once again put down her basketball and picked up a golf club. The Indiana Fever guard returned to Pelican Golf Club to participate in the LPGA’s Annika pro-am.

Clark teed off Wednesday morning alongside Dan Towriss and Jordan Jackson. She was paired with two-time LPGA major winner Nelly Korda for the first several holes. Korda reflected on the enjoyable experience she had with Clark at the Florida golf course with Clark.

"That first tee was something out of a book, almost. But it's so fun. It’s cool to see how many people she brings together to another sport," the world's second-ranked women's golfer told reporters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clark showed off her swing by sinking a roughly 35-foot putt, The Palm Beach Post reported. The shot prompted applause from spectators and a fist pump from the two-time WNBA All-Star.

Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull cheered after watching their Indiana Fever teammate make the putt. Cunningham and Hull each wore caddie vests that featured the word "Indiana."

After her day on the links concluded, Clark spoke about the challenging nature of golf.

MIAMI GOLF COACH PRAISES KAI TRUMP'S POISE, POTENTIAL AS SHE MAKES LPGA DEBUT

"Golf is a hard game," Clark said. "When you’re an amateur, you go to the course, and some days your putting is something really good. And some days your putting is really bad.

"And some days your driving is really good. And sometimes your driving is really bad. You never seem to have everything working all at once, but you just kind of figure it out and have fun. I don’t take golf serious. I have fun with it."

Clark's time on the basketball court in 2025 was limited due to a string of injuries.

In September, Clark announced she had been ruled out for the rest of the season. She had already been sidelined since July 15, when she sustained a groin injury in a game against the Connecticut Sun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Clark revealed that she has fully recovered and plans to compete in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

"Now feeling back to 100%, so been trying to take advantage of the fall weather in Indianapolis before it gets too cold," the 24-year-old said, via The Palm Beach Post.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.