Caitlin Clark and boyfriend raise eyebrows with kiss at WNBA All-Star festivities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery managed to give her a kiss on-camera at WNBA All-Star weekend, but just barely.

Viral footage of an interaction between the couple surfaced on Friday night, when Clark approach McCaffery in the ramparts of Gainbridge Field House. With cameras on them, McCaffery leaned in to kiss Clark, but as he did, she turned her head.

McCaffery managed a light kiss, on the side of her hair, as she walked away. McCaffery then put his head down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The video prompted mixed reactions from fans, with many expressing suspicion and others expressing mockery.

McCaffery is an assistant men's basketball coach at Butler University in Indiana. He was previously mocked on social media during a loss to Austin Peay in November, when the Fox College Hoops broadcast showed Clark sitting in the stands.

The broadcast name card identified her as "Caitlin Clark 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year." Then, when the camera turned to McCaffery on the sidelines, a name card identified him as "Connor McCaffery WNBA ROTY Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend."

But the broadcast even had to get McCaffery's little brother involved in the gimmick.

After disregarding McCaffery's title, his brother Patrick McCaffery, who is a player on Butler's team, was shown with a name card that read, "Patrick McCaffery WNBA ROTY Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend's Brother."

WNBA LEGEND NEEDLES REFS FOR LACK OF FOUL CALLS ON CAITLIN CLARK OPPONENTS

Like Clark, Connor played basketball at the University of Iowa, where the couple met. He played in 166 games at Iowa, all for his father, former Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery.

Connor dealt with injuries throughout the majority of his college career, but a redshirt year and COVID-19 campaign allotted him six seasons. He reached the NCAA tournament in each of his full seasons, apart from his COVID season. He averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds, and played in 111 wins, tying Jordan Bohannon for most in program history. His career assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.59 (527 assists to 147 turnovers) is the second best in NCAA history.

The couple started dating in April 2023 after Clark had led Iowa on a run to the NCAA title game. But McCaffery was a senior at that time, and he began his coaching career right after graduating.

In May of that year, he began his career as an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers. McCaffrey ended up with a job in Indiana before Clark even knew she was going to be playing for the Indiana Fever. By fate, the Fever finished with a bad enough record last season to earn the top pick in the WNBA Draft lottery this year, which sent Clark to Indiana, too.

Now, even with McCaffery's new job, the Butler campus would be just seven miles from the Fever's arena, Gainbridge Field House. So, their fates will stay in Indianapolis together for now.

Last August, during the WNBA Olympics break, the couple made a trip to New York City to watch a Yankees game. However, only Clark was seen being given a tour of the Yankees clubhouse, and only Clark took photos with star players Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Juan Soto.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark sent a birthday Instagram post in honor of McCaffery last Sunday as she and the team took on the Dallas Wings. Clark shared several snaps of her and McCaffery on social media as he turned 27.

"Happy happy happy birthday con. you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. may this be the best year yet, i love you," she wrote in the caption of the post.