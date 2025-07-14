Caitlin Clark posts sweet birthday message for boyfriend: 'You make everyday better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made a sweet birthday post in honor of her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, on Sunday as she and the team took on the Dallas Wings.

Clark shared several snaps of her and McCaffery on social media as he turned 27.

"Happy happy happy birthday con. you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. may this be the best year yet, i love you," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

McCaffery and Clark started dating in April 2023 when the two were still at the University of Iowa. They both played on their respective basketball teams. A month after they began dating, McCaffery joined the Indiana Pacers as an assistant.

Following his time with the Pacers, McCaffery found himself on Thad Matta’s staff at Butler University. He started with Matta in September 2024 and was with the Bulldogs when they competed in the College Basketball Crown postseason tournament.

"Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA," Matta said of McCaffery once he joined the program. "Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff.

"He obviously comes from a basketball family that I know very well, and I’m excited for the impact he is going to have on our program both quickly and in the long run."

Clark has been seen at Butler games supporting McCaffery and the Bulldogs.

She scored 14 points and recorded 13 assists in the team’s win over the Wings on Sunday afternoon.