Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark posts sweet birthday message for boyfriend: 'You make everyday better'

Clark and Connor McCaffery have been dating since at least April 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses? Video

Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses?

FOX Nation’s ‘Who Can Forget? The ‘90s’ bounces back to the start of the WNBA, predicting that the league’s new star Caitlin Clark could help the league profit after three decades. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made a sweet birthday post in honor of her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, on Sunday as she and the team took on the Dallas Wings.

Clark shared several snaps of her and McCaffery on social media as he turned 27.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark at Butler game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York, on Jan. 4, 2025. (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

"Happy happy happy birthday con. you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. may this be the best year yet, i love you," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

McCaffery and Clark started dating in April 2023 when the two were still at the University of Iowa. They both played on their respective basketball teams. A month after they began dating, McCaffery joined the Indiana Pacers as an assistant.

Following his time with the Pacers, McCaffery found himself on Thad Matta’s staff at Butler University. He started with Matta in September 2024 and was with the Bulldogs when they competed in the College Basketball Crown postseason tournament.

WNBA LEGEND NEEDLES REFS FOR LACK OF FOUL CALLS ON CAITLIN CLARK OPPONENTS

Connor McCaffery and Caitlin Clark in February 2024

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for a photo with Connor McCaffery after an NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA," Matta said of McCaffery once he joined the program. "Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff. 

"He obviously comes from a basketball family that I know very well, and I’m excited for the impact he is going to have on our program both quickly and in the long run."

Clark has been seen at Butler games supporting McCaffery and the Bulldogs.

Connor McCaffery coaches

Butler Bulldogs assistant coach Connor McCaffery gives a thumbs up to players on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She scored 14 points and recorded 13 assists in the team’s win over the Wings on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.