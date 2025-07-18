Expand / Collapse search
WNBA All-Star game ticket prices plummet amid Caitlin Clark's injury absence

Prices drop nearly 50% after Caitlin Clark's decision to rest her aggravated groin injury

Ticket prices for the WNBA All-Star Game steeply dropped after it was announced Caitlin Clark would miss the game with a groin injury. 

Clark was slated to be an All-Star team captain in just her second season and would lead Team Clark on her home floor at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis. 

The cheapest ticket prices on TickPick were as high as $126, with an average resale price of $262, the highest in league history. 

Front Office Sports reported the record prices on Wednesday, before Clark announced she would miss the game.

Caitlin Clark on the ground

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark smiles in the second half against the Dallas Wings Sept. 1, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

At the time of publication, the cheapest tickets on TickPick were $65, a 48.4% decrease.

Clark said Thursday she will not participate in the WNBA All-Star Game or its festivities after she appeared to aggravate a groin injury she sustained earlier in the season.

"I’m so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together," she said. "I know this will be the best All-Star yet.

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark plays against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis Sept. 15, 2024.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I’m looking forward to helping Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win.

"Can’t wait to see you all out there."

Clark sustained the injury in the waning moments of the Fever’s win over the Connecticut Sun Tuesday night. She appeared to tweak her upper leg on a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell.

Caitlin Clark in tears

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark sits on the bench after an apparent injury during the second half against the Connecticut Sun July 15, 2025, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Injuries have been the main storyline for Clark this season. She’s missed nearly a dozen games because of injuries but still managed to lead fan voting for the All-Star Game.

It’s unclear how long Clark will be out.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.