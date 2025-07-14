Expand / Collapse search
WNBA legend needles refs for lack of foul calls on Caitlin Clark opponents

Clark finished with 14 points and 13 assists in a win over the Wings

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses? Video

Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses?

FOX Nation’s ‘Who Can Forget? The ‘90s’ bounces back to the start of the WNBA, predicting that the league’s new star Caitlin Clark could help the league profit after three decades. 

WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo took the referees in the Indiana Fever’s game against the Dallas Wings to task on Sunday after they missed clear fouls against Caitlin Clark.

In the first quarter, Clark was being guarded closely and well out from beyond the 3-point line. Lobo specifically pointed to two sequences in which Wings guard J.J. Quinerly was guarding Clark.

Caitlin Clark drives past JJ Quinerly

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, #22, goes to the basket against Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly, #11, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game on Sunday, July 13, 2025 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

"There’s a grab, there’s a hold, there’s another grab. I mean, all of those are fouls. Every single one of them," Lobo said during the ESPN broadcast. "And then here – that’s a foul, that’s foul …"

The physicality against Clark has been debated across the WNBA since she entered the league in 2024. Clark had a ruptured eardrum and got poked in the eye during her rookie year. This season, she was in a scuffle with Connecticut Sun players after some hard shots.

Clark has dealt with injuries over the course of the 2025 season. Sunday’s game against the Wings was only her 12th appearance of the year.

Caitlin Clark runs for the ball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, goes for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, July 13, 2025 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

She finished with 14 points, 13 assists and five steals in 25 minutes against the Wings. Clark was 4-of-12 from the field and 2-of-7 from 3-point range.

"I thought my playmaking was really good, there was no reason for me to shoot that much," Clark said. "When we have five people in double figures, we're going to be pretty hard to beat. We were just kind of clicking on all cylinders, moving the ball well, getting to the next action."

Caitlin Clark questions a call

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, questions a call during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, July 13, 2025 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana picked up the victory, 102-83. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.