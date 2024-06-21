Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese rivalry drives ticket prices in WNBA’s most expensive game on record: reports

The WNBA is continuing to hit record marks this season with Sunday’s matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky marking another significant milestone for women’s basketball.

The rookie rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has become a highlight of this year’s WNBA season, and for the third time since the pair made their pro debut, fans will have the opportunity to see it all unfold again.

And they certainly are tuning in and showing up.

USA Today reported, citing data from TickPick, that Sunday’s afternoon game in Chicago is on record for the most expensive WNBA game in history.

Citing that same data, NBC Sports Chicago reported that the average ticket price for this weekend’s contest is $271, with the most expensive ticket available listed at just over $9,000.

The year’s rookie class has helped draw record crowds and viewers, and the former Iowa star is leading the way. She dropped a team-high of 23 points and nine assists in last weekend’s win over the Sky, which became the most-watched WNBA game on any network in 23 years.

Earlier this month, the WNBA announced that May marked the highest-attended opening month in 26 years and the most-watched start of the season ever across every network.

"What’s happening now in women’s basketball is confirmation of what we’ve always known: The demand is there, and women’s sports is a valuable investment," Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison said in a statement last week.

"We’re encouraged by growing engagement across all our verticals, especially as we welcome new and diverse audiences into our fandom. The WNBA continues to experience sustained growth as our league embraces this heightened momentum."

The Sky are 0-2 against the Fever this season, but Sunday will be the first time Indiana plays at Chicago.

The Fever currently lead the WNBA in attendance with a 16,757 average, breaking their total attendance mark from last year just five games into the season. The overall league attendance average is 9,195, which is on pace for the highest in 22 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

