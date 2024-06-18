Caitlin Clark headlines most-watched WNBA game in more than 20 years

The Caitlin Clark effect is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Indiana Fever rookie put up a team-high of 23 points and nine assists in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Sky in what was the most-watched WNBA game on any network in 23 years.

An average of 2.25 million people tuned to CBS to watch the rematch between Clark and Chicago’s Angel Reese. The Fever’s 91-83 victory peaked at nearly 3 million viewers.

Clark’s big night, which featured Reese being assessed a flagrant-1 foul for hitting the former Iowa star in the head with her arm, followed a rough contest against Atlanta in which the No. 1 pick had seven points, six assists and seven turnovers.

But despite the expected growing pains of her first year in the pros, fans are continuing to tune in and show up to watch Clark.

Earlier this month, the WNBA announced that May marked the highest attended opening month in 26 years and the most-watched start of the season ever across every network.

This unprecedented growth in viewership and attendance this season has much to do with this year’s rookie class. According to the league, "four of the five moments that drove the most engagement on social channels" included highlights of Clark, Reese, Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks, or Las Vegas Aces’ Kate Martin.

"What’s happening now in women’s basketball is confirmation of what we’ve always known: The demand is there, and women’s sports is a valuable investment," Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison said in a statement last week.

"We’re encouraged by growing engagement across all our verticals, especially as we welcome new and diverse audiences into our fandom. The WNBA continues to experience sustained growth as our league embraces this heightened momentum."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.