Ex-Bulls player Craig Hodges takes issue with Michael Jordan's comments during 'The Last Dance'

Michael Jordan reveals in the first parts of “The Last Dance” documentary how he avoided the so-called “traveling cocaine circus” that included Chicago Bulls players in his early days on the team.

Craig Hodges, who was on the Bulls from 1988 to 1992, expressed his displeasure in an interview on FOX Sports Radio on Tuesday about Jordan talking about the players from that time.

“One of the things as players we call this a fraternity. So I’m watching the first episode and I was upset about the ‘cocaine circus,’” Hodges said.

“That bothered me because I was thinking about the brothers who are on that picture with you who have to explain to their families who are getting ready to watch this great Michael Jordan documentary event and they know you’re on the team, and now you’ve got to explain that to a 12-year-old boy.”

Hodges also jabbed Jordan for calling Scottie Pippen “selfish” for delaying his foot surgery until the season started as part of a contract dispute with the team and accusing Horace Grant of being the source for author Sam Smith’s book “The Jordan Rules.”

“Then the Scottie Pippen part. Scottie was ‘selfish’. C’mon man, c’mon. And then last night with Horace, that hurt me. I’m letting MJ know that that ain’t right, dude. Horace did not deserve to take the fall for ‘Jordan Rules,’” Hodges said. “If MJ knows something else and knows Horace’s motive, then tell us how Horace did it for my sake, because I’m your teammate brother, just like they are, and I’m kind of salty how everybody got interviewed but me.”

Hodges does not appear in “The Last Dance” and had previously criticized ESPN for rushing to air the film. Hodges won two championships as a member of the Bulls.