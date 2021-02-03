Bucs' LeSean McCoy has shot at Super Bowl repeat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy is on his last leg.

The 32-year-old plays one of the most demanding positions in the sport, and whether it’s after this game or following the end of the 2021 NFL season, McCoy realizes that the end is near.

For a large part of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, McCoy was one of the best do-it-all running backs in all of football. Now a backup to Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette on the Buccaneers, McCoy is looking to possibly sail off in the sunset with back-to-back Super Bowl titles with two different franchises.

McCoy was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs last year during their Super Bowl run. He spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia before four in Buffalo. And never came close to a Super Bowl.

"First of all, I've got to let you know that I'm the rabbit's foot," McCoy said with a big grin. "When I go to a team, I make it happen.

"If I get two championships, I mean, with all my resume, it might be over," McCoy added. "But you never know. So, I’ll just take it every day and I’ll kind of revisit that when the time presents itself."

McCoy's resume is filled with Hall of Fame-worthy stats. He has 11,102 career rushing yards -- 22nd on the NFL's all-time list -- to go along with 73 TDs, 518 receptions for 3,898 yards and 16 more scores. He's currently the Eagles' career-leading rusher, and Philadelphia still holds a special place in McCoy's heart.

"If I could've had a championship," McCoy said, "I wish it would've been when I was an Eagle."

Whenever McCoy decides to retire, he says he will do it as a member of the Eagles. But in the meantime, he decided to take a leap of faith with the Buccaneers this season, and so far it looks as if it’s paying off.

"It just made sense," McCoy said. "I thought that was my best chance to get to the Super Bowl."