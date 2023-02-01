Expand / Collapse search
Buccaneers organization thanks Tom Brady following retirement announcement: ‘Legacy is unmatched’

Brady retired Wednesday after 23 seasons

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The quarterback situation in Tampa Bay is the great unknown for the second time in a year. 

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football Wednesday morning after 23 years in the NFL. 

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, screams in celebration after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, screams in celebration after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It was the second time Brady has retired, with the quarterback unretiring last year after just 40 days away from the game.  

While his departure leaves Tampa Bay searching for an answer under center, the organization thanked Brady on Wednesday for his three seasons with the Buccaneers. 

"Tom's impact on our franchise these past three years has been immense and we are appreciative of the time we had with him here in Tampa Bay," the Glazer family, owners of the Bucs, said in a statement. "He set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history.

"Tom's impact will be felt within our community for many years to come and we will forever be grateful for those unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career. We wish him the best in this next chapter of life and are confident he will find similar success in his future endeavors."  

Todd Bowles, who just finished his first season as head coach in Tampa Bay, also chimed in, thanking Brady for his leadership over the past three seasons. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to the media after the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, 2022 in Munich.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to the media after the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, 2022 in Munich. (Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

"I have always had the utmost respect for Tom Brady as a football player, as a winner and as a person. It wasn't until he joined us three years ago that I was able to truly appreciate him as a teammate," Bowles said. 

"Even before I became head coach, we communicated often and had a strong relationship built on mutual respect and a desire to win. That connection only grew over this past season as we fought to get the most out of our football team. I greatly appreciate the leadership he provided and am thankful our time together."

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Already a sure-fire Hall of Famer, Brady joined the Bucs in 2020 after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots

In his first year without Bill Belichick, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl under head coach Bruce Arians, further cementing his status as the greatest quarterback of all time. 

In Tampa Bay, Brady threw for 14,643 yards, 108 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. The Bucs went 32-18 with Brady under center, making the playoffs in every season with Brady as the starting quarterback. 

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, #12, of the Buccaneers accepts the Lombardi Trophy from General Manager Jason Licht after the Super Bowl LV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida.

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, #12, of the Buccaneers accepts the Lombardi Trophy from General Manager Jason Licht after the Super Bowl LV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Tom's legacy is unmatched in the history of this game," Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said. "All the Super Bowl titles and statistical records speak for themselves, but the impact he had on so many people through the years is what I appreciate the most. His imprint on this organization helped take us to the mountaintop. 

"We will certainly miss him as our quarterback, but I will also miss him as a leader and friend. Our entire organization is indebted to him for what he provided us over the past three years. We won't ever forget the wins or the accolades and his influence will be felt for years to come."

