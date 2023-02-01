Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Derek Jeter congratulates Tom Brady on ‘unbelievable career’: ‘Fun to watch!

Brady and Jeter have a combined 12 championships between them

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Tom Brady announces retirement in emotional video Video

Tom Brady announces retirement in emotional video

Tom Brady says in a video posted to Twitter 'he's retiring for good.' (Instagram/Twitter)

Following Tom Brady’s retirement from football Wednesday morning after 23 NFL seasons, tributes poured in on social media. 

One year after Brady’s first retirement, Wednesday’s news feels final following a season of struggles for Brady. 

Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. ( Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," Brady said in the video announcement. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year." 

Widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, former teammates and competitors chimed in on social media to congratulate the seven-time Super Bowl champion for an incredible career. 

Brady is the greatest winner in NFL history, winning Super Bowls in three decades. 

His greatness was recognized by another all-time winner Wednesday morning – New York Yankees legend, Derek Jeter. 

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter speaks to the fans as he is honored by the New York Yankees before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter speaks to the fans as he is honored by the New York Yankees before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"Congrats [Tom Brady] on an unbelievable career," Jeter posted to Twitter. "It was fun to watch!"

Jeter retired in 2014 after 20 MLB seasons, all 20 with the New York Yankees. 

While Jeter’s "GOAT" status will create a massive argument among baseball fanatics, his impact on the game is as clear as Brady’s. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, #12, yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.  

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, #12, yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.   (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

For two decades, Jeter was the face of baseball’s winningest organization, putting championships above all else. 

He has spoken highly of Brady in the past, discussing what it takes to lead as long as Brady has in July 2022. 

"One, you have to perform, and I think when you perform, people ultimately look at you as being a leader. Tom doesn't make excuses, right?" Jeter said of Brady in an "EXTENDED Conversation" with ESPN.

Derek Jeter, former New York Yankee, left, and Tom Brady, former Michigan Wolverine and current NFL quarterback, center, talk with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, during the Michigan Signing of the Stars event at Hill Auditorium on Feb. 3, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

Derek Jeter, former New York Yankee, left, and Tom Brady, former Michigan Wolverine and current NFL quarterback, center, talk with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, during the Michigan Signing of the Stars event at Hill Auditorium on Feb. 3, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

"What’s one thing you don’t want to say or have a leader that makes excuses. And then you also don’t have to talk about being a leader. I think you want people to respect you and if they respect you enough, then ultimately they may follow."

Brady retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), regular season touchdowns (649), playoff passing yards (13,400), and playoff touchdowns (88).

