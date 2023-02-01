Derek Jeter congratulates Tom Brady on ‘unbelievable career’: ‘Fun to watch!

Following Tom Brady’s retirement from football Wednesday morning after 23 NFL seasons, tributes poured in on social media.

One year after Brady’s first retirement, Wednesday’s news feels final following a season of struggles for Brady.

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," Brady said in the video announcement. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."

Widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, former teammates and competitors chimed in on social media to congratulate the seven-time Super Bowl champion for an incredible career.

Brady is the greatest winner in NFL history, winning Super Bowls in three decades.

His greatness was recognized by another all-time winner Wednesday morning – New York Yankees legend, Derek Jeter.

"Congrats [Tom Brady] on an unbelievable career," Jeter posted to Twitter. "It was fun to watch!"

Jeter retired in 2014 after 20 MLB seasons, all 20 with the New York Yankees.

While Jeter’s "GOAT" status will create a massive argument among baseball fanatics, his impact on the game is as clear as Brady’s.

For two decades, Jeter was the face of baseball’s winningest organization , putting championships above all else.

He has spoken highly of Brady in the past, discussing what it takes to lead as long as Brady has in July 2022.

"One, you have to perform, and I think when you perform, people ultimately look at you as being a leader. Tom doesn't make excuses, right?" Jeter said of Brady in an "EXTENDED Conversation" with ESPN.

"What’s one thing you don’t want to say or have a leader that makes excuses. And then you also don’t have to talk about being a leader. I think you want people to respect you and if they respect you enough, then ultimately they may follow."

Brady retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), regular season touchdowns (649), playoff passing yards (13,400), and playoff touchdowns (88).

