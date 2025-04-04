Bryson DeChambeau lauds Trump as ‘great ambassador for the game’ as PGA Tour, LIV Golf talks continue Y

President Donald Trump has taken initiative in the reunification of golf by facilitating talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and one of the sport's biggest stars thinks he’s the perfect guy for the job.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau spoke with "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning ahead of the LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Doral to discuss the ongoing negotiations between the two rival circuits and his relationship with the president.

"He loves golf, by the way. I think he’s such a great ambassador for the game of golf and for diplomacy, in general," DeChambeau lauded. "It’s been fun to play some golf with him, get to know him a little bit better, and just recognize that he’s just a normal person."

DeChambeau played a round of golf with Trump for charity on his popular YouTube channel over the summer and was invited on stage by the president during his victory speech to celebrate the election at Trump Headquarters in West Palm Beach in November.

On Thursday night, Trump departed for Florida, where he was scheduled to deliver a speech at a dinner with LIV players and others before this weekend’s tournament at one of his clubs. The dinner came after Trump announced widespread tariffs, but DeChambeau said the conversation had been light.

"Man, we were with Kid Rock and [Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis] and we just had a great dinner," he said of the evening. "We didn’t talk much about politics, we just enjoyed our time together. And we’re honestly really grateful that he's given us the golf course to play on, and super excited to be around him."

Trump hosted two meetings at the White House this year with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, to help broker a deal between LIV and the Tour.

The PGA Tour, PIF and the DP World Tour signed a framework agreement in June 2023 with hopes of mending the rift, but the parties involved failed to come to any agreement before that deal expired at the end of the year. Trump is now working to facilitate negotiations with the two circuits in the new commercial PGA Tour Enterprises.

"Personally for me, there’s been nothing but positivity from this league," DeChambeau said of LIV. "What we’ve been able to do across the globe is quite inspiring for the younger generation of golf."

DeChambeau did not say when a deal might be reached, but he said he’s hopeful one is on the horizon.

"We are pushing the boundaries, for sure. I think it showed the PGA what potentials there are, and hopefully something can get done at some point and time."

The PGA Tour reportedly rejected PIF’s latest bid to invest in PGA Tour Enterprises. ESPN reported Friday, citing sources, that the tour had rejected the $1.5 billion investment bid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.




