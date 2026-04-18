Bryson DeChambeau calls out LIV Golf Mexico City course conditions amid funding concerns

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Club de Golf Chapultepec was not up to Bryson DeChambeau's standards.

The two-time U.S. Open winner headed to LIV Golf's Mexico City event amid questions about their funding beyond this season, and he was not thrilled about the conditions of the course in one area.

After blading a bunker shot on the 16th, DeChambeau found himself in a patchy spot where the grass was not exactly fully grown anywhere.

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"You got destroyed grass," DeChambeau said. "Oh this is rough? Definitely. Good to see."

DeChambeau then waited on a rules official, apparently because of his lie, but he was not exactly given the benefit of the doubt. He then chipped onto the green.

DeChambeau was not thrilled with the course last year, citing "the worst f---ing bunkers ever."

He wound up shooting an even second round for the second day in a row.

The frustration comes on the heels of missing the cut at The Masters just a year after being in the final group with eventual champion Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau was the second odds-on favorite to win behind Scottie Scheffler.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU DRILLS PATRON WITH TEE SHOT, CAN'T ESCAPE BUNKER IN ROUGH FIRST ROUND OF THE MASTERS

LIV Golf made its stop in Mexico City amid initial reports, and a confirmation from CEO Scott O'Neil, that Saudi Arabia is ending its funding after this season.

"And then you work like crazy as a business to create a business and a business plan to keep us going. But that's not different from any other private equity-funded business in the history of man," O'Neil said on Thursday.

"How we go forward is what I'm really excited about. I talked about some structural changes — they're coming. You can ask just about the 50 people I met at Augusta, I rolled out the plan. We have one, it might surprise some people..." he added.

"This notion of, 'Do you have to raise money?' Probably. This is business. But if we keep the trajectory going the way we are and the revenue growth going, this is going to be a really good business for a really long time."

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Jon Rahm is the leader in the clubhouse at 10 under, and his Legion XIII squad is running away with the tournament, up 19 strokes from the next closest team.

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