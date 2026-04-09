Bryson DeChambeau drills patron with tee shot, can't escape bunker in rough first round of the Masters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryson DeChambeau had a tumultuous first round of the Masters.

DeChambeau, 32, who shot 4 over par on the day, hit a patron with a tee shot on the sixth hole before later struggling to get out of a bunker on the 11th hole, hitting out of the sand three times before escaping the trap.

On the 180-yard, par 3, DeChambeau pulled his tee shot toward the left and hit a patron in the leg. The ball bounced back toward the hole and ended up settling off the green.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeChambeau covered his mouth with his hand when he saw the ball strike the patron. When he walked toward the green, he found the patron, gave him a golf ball and shook his hand.

DeChambeau, who was even par at the time, made an outstanding recovery, chipping the ball to three feet from the hole despite being 24 yards out and eventually saved par by making the ensuing putt.

The Clovis, California, native, remained at even par until the 11th hole, when he had difficulty escaping a greenside bunker.

DeChambeau’s second shot was from the fairway, hitting down toward a green that was flanked by a pond and a bunker. DeChambeau stayed far away from the pond, and his ball ended up rolling in the bunker.

KEVIN HART CADDIES FOR BRYSON DECHAMBEAU IN AUGUSTA NATIONAL DEBUT, DELIVERING HILARIOUS PAR 3 CONTEST MOMENTS

The LIV Golf star hit his first bunker shot just three yards, not even nearing the lip of the bunker. His second bunker shot went nowhere, and he appeared to completely miss the ball.

DeChambeau finally escaped the bunker on his third attempt, hitting the ball just over the ledge of the sand trap before letting it roll about 15 feet away. He ended up two-putting for triple bogey, bringing him to three over par for the day.

His struggles continued on the 16th hole, when he three-putted for bogey to bring him to four over par on the day. DeChambeau erased the stroke gained with a birdie on the 17th hole after a great iron shot from the rough left him eight feet from the hole.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

However, DeChambeau bogeyed the 18th hole, finishing with a 4-over 76 for the day.

For DeChambeau, his start to the Masters was similar to last year's, when he shot an opening-round 73. DeChambeau rallied in the second and third rounds, and he entered the final round in the final pairing with Rory McIlroy before shooting a 75 on Sunday to end in a tie for fifth place.

DeChambeau will look to turn things around Friday, when he tees off at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.